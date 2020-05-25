Your evening longread: 'I met Edward Snowden - and since then I haven't stopped watching my back'

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Edward Snowden

Barton Gellman writes about the impact and aftermath of meeting the whistleblower Edward Snowden, which led to him being under investigation by the US government.

(The Atlantic, approx 25 mins reading time)

He resisted questioning about his private life, but he allowed that he missed small things from home. Milkshakes, for one. Why not make your own? Snowden refused to confirm or deny possession of a blender. Like all appliances, blenders have an electrical signature when switched on. He believed that the U.S. government was trying to discover where he lived. He did not wish to offer clues, electromagnetic or otherwise. U.S. intelligence agencies had closely studied electrical emissions when scouting Osama bin Laden’s hideout in Pakistan. “Raising the shields and lowering the target surface” was one of Snowden’s security mantras.