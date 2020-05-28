This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 28 May, 2020
Your evening longread: Stephen King writes about his accident

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 28 May 2020, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,791 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5109976
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Stephen King

In this classic longread from 2000, the author Stephen King writes about what happened when he was hit by a car over 20 years ago, and how his recovery went.

(The New Yorker, approx 22 mins reading time)

I tell him I want to go to Bridgton, to Northern Cumberland Memorial Hospital, because my youngest child—the one I just took to the airport—was born there twenty-two years ago. I ask again if I’m going to die, and he tells me again that I’m not. Then he asks me whether I can wiggle the toes of my right foot. I wiggle them, thinking of an old rhyme my mother used to recite: “This little piggy went to market, this little piggy stayed home.” I should have stayed home, I think; going for a walk today was a bad idea. 

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

