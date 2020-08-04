Your evening longread: A profile of Donald Trump years before he became president

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Donald Trump

Let’s go back to 1997 for this profile of Donald Trump, where we find out what his life was like long, long before his presidential win.

(The New Yorker, approx 50 mins reading time)

Well, here was a little something he wanted to show me, a nice certificate signed by both Joseph Orlando, president, and Harry Feinberg, secretary-treasurer, of the New York chapter of the 4th Armored Division Association, acknowledging Trump’s participation as an associate grand marshal. A million four hundred thousand people had turned out for the celebration, he said, handing me some press clippings. “O.K., I see this story says a half million spectators. But, trust me, I heard a million four.” Here was another clipping, from the Times, just the other day, confirming that rents on Fifth Avenue were the highest in the world. “And who owns more of Fifth Avenue than I do?” Or how about the new building across from the United Nations Secretariat, where he planned a “very luxurious hotel-condominium project, a major project.” Who would finance it? “Any one of twenty-five different groups. They all want to finance it.”