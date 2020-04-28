This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Your evening longread: How the Bon Appetit test kitchen became a YouTube hit

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 7:30 PM
47 minutes ago 2,290 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5084691
Image: Bon Appetit/YouTube
Image: Bon Appetit/YouTube

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Bon Appetit

If you’re anything like me, you’re getting a lot of joy out of the Bon Appetit videos on YouTube. Here’s how the magazine made stars out of its test kitchen employees.

(Buzzfeed, approx 15 mins reading time)

The test kitchen’s manager, Gaby Melian, pops over and demands Saffitz save a bite for her — she’s been patiently waiting for days. The two exchange smiles and laughs, all captured on camera. It’s a tiny interaction, unprompted, unscripted, but it’s exactly the sort of charming little moment that’s catapulted Bon Appétit’s video content from run-of-the-mill cooking instructionals to viral sensations driven by a cast of genuinely beloved hosts. The test kitchen videos now pull in millions of views, with more than 5 million subscribers to the channel. A fandom has risen up and embraced its stars with memes, fan art, TikToks, and hashtags that have people declaring they would die for Saffitz.

