Your evening longread: How the Bon Appetit test kitchen became a YouTube hit

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Bon Appetit

If you’re anything like me, you’re getting a lot of joy out of the Bon Appetit videos on YouTube. Here’s how the magazine made stars out of its test kitchen employees.

(Buzzfeed, approx 15 mins reading time)