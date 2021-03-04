Your evening longread: The serial cat killer

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Serial cat killer

When dead cats kept appearing in a south London suburb, two people set out to prove it was the work of a serial killer.

(Atavist, approx 50 mins reading time)

Scanning Facebook one day in September 2015, about a week before Ukiyo was found dead, Jenkins stumbled upon a post from the nearby branch of the United Kingdom’s largest veterinarian chain, Vets4Pets, that described four gruesome local incidents in the past few weeks: a cat with its throat cut, one with a severed tail, another decapitated, and a fourth with a slashed stomach. Only the final cat had survived. Jenkins told Rising about the post. “That doesn’t sound right,” she said. “We need to do some digging.”