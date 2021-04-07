Your evening longread: We found a baby on the subway - now he's our son

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday. And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We found a baby on the subway

When Danny Stewart was leaving the subway station, he spotted something strange on the ground – and that moment changed his life.

(BBC, approx 13 mins reading time)

He was puzzled – why would a child leave a doll on the ground? – but he continued up the stairs to the exit. “I glanced back one more time, and that’s when I noticed his legs moved.” He ran back down the stairs and realised that the doll was in fact a baby boy, wrapped in a dark sweatshirt, with his tiny legs sticking out. “He didn’t have any clothes on, he was just wrapped up in this sweatshirt. His umbilical cord was still partially intact, so I could tell he was a newborn. I was thinking maybe a day or so old,” he says.