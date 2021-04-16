You evening longread: The rise and rise of Amanda Gorman

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman first came to a global audience at Joe Biden’s inauguration. Here’s a look at the impressive 23-year-old’s life and writing.

(Vogue, approx 21 mins reading time)

If you book Amanda Gorman, her mother, Joan Wicks, told me, “you don’t feel like you are taking a chance.” The audience, for Gorman, is not an abstraction but a collaborator in her mode of rousing, outward-facing, and civic-minded poetical speech. She is something of a caring instructor, translating critical race theory for the benefit of eager Americans. Gorman works in the affirmative mode of reaction and response; I spent hours absorbing her poems, which is to say, viewing her performances of them on YouTube. For the dying climate, she has written “Earthrise.” For the modern crisis of white-supremacist violence, in all its forms, she wrote “In This Place (An American Lyric),” her most ambitious work, a poem she delivered at the inauguration of Tracy K. Smith as the poet laureate of the United States. In 2017, Gorman herself was named the first National Youth Poet Laureate.