Your evening longread: He lost his leg, then rediscovered the bicycle

He rediscovered the bicycle

Leo Rodgers lost his leg in a motorcycle crash 13 years ago. But when he rediscovered the bicycle, he was able to find a new outlet for his inquisitive, energetic and daredevil nature.

(Bicycling, approx 20 mins reading time)

Leo Rodgers is glad he has few firsthand memories of the biggest fall of his life. This much is clear: Rodgers has always been a skilled thrill seeker who liked to go fast. As a kid, he launched BMX jumps around the neighborhood. And Leo recalls spending $450 in high school on his first real bike, a Redline single-speed. His father, Eddie, says he can still picture Leo doing wheelies around the block on that bike. Eddie is a retired helicopter mechanic who served in Vietnam. He has always loved motorcycles, so it’s no surprise that his kid took an interest in riding and tinkering with motorbikes, too.