Thursday 4 June, 2020
Your evening longread: He lost his leg, then rediscovered the bicycle

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 8:00 PM
40 minutes ago 1,401 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5114663
Image: Shutterstock/photoschmidt
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Now, every evening, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

He rediscovered the bicycle

Leo Rodgers lost his leg in a motorcycle crash 13 years ago. But when he rediscovered the bicycle, he was able to find a new outlet for his inquisitive, energetic and daredevil nature.

(Bicycling, approx 20 mins reading time)

Leo Rodgers is glad he has few firsthand memories of the biggest fall of his life. This much is clear: Rodgers has always been a skilled thrill seeker who liked to go fast. As a kid, he launched BMX jumps around the neighborhood. And Leo recalls spending $450 in high school on his first real bike, a Redline single-speed. His father, Eddie, says he can still picture Leo doing wheelies around the block on that bike. Eddie is a retired helicopter mechanic who served in Vietnam. He has always loved motorcycles, so it’s no surprise that his kid took an interest in riding and tinkering with motorbikes, too.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

