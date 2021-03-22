Your evening longread: Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd on love, life and acting

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Christopher Lloyd

An interview with Addams Family and Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd – who’s now 82 – about his career and life.

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

But he’s most enthusiastic when we come to his role as Fester Addams in The Addams Family and Addams Family Values – a part he wouldn’t be averse to revisiting in Tim Burton’s upcoming Wednesday Addams series for Netflix. “When I was a kid I used to get this magazine full of cartoons, and there was always an Addams Family strip,” Lloyd says. “And I got really involved, when I was eight or nine, with Uncle Fester. I just thought he was the best. He’s slightly evil. He’s funny to look at. He was a character. So, when decades later, out of the blue, Paul [Rudnick, a script doctor on the first film and writer of its sequel] asked me if I’d like to be Uncle Fester in the movie, I just jumped on it.