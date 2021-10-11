Your Evening Longread: How the Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker became a contentious public figure

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Steven Pinker

Steven Pinker has written a number of books about human progress – but because of his views, he’s become somewhat controversial.

(The Guardian, approx 31 mins reading time)

In The Better Angels of Our Nature, published in 2011, he gathered copious amounts of data to show that violence had declined across human history, in large part because of the emergence of markets and states. Understandably, the book struck a chord with people who move markets and run states. Gates called it “the most inspiring book I’ve ever read”, and Mark Zuckerberg included it on a list of what to read at Davos. Then, in 2018, at the height of Donald Trump’s presidency and amid the accelerating climate crisis, Pinker published a follow-up, Enlightenment Now, which expanded his argument. It wasn’t just that life had become less violent; thanks to the application of science and reason since the 18th century, the human condition had dramatically improved in health, wealth and liberty, too. Bill Clinton had Enlightenment Now on his bedside table, and Gates declared it his “new favourite book of all time”.