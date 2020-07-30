Your evening longread: Irish women writers were labelled 'quiet' - they were anything but

VERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Irish women writers

Author Kathleen McMahon writes about Irish women writers and how they were treated – including her own grandmother, short story writer Mary Lavin.

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

Mary Lavin, or Grandmother (never Granny or Nana or, God forbid, Gran), made her name as a world-class short story writer from the unlikely setting of the Abbey Farm, near Navan, County Meath. The mother of three small children, she was widowed as a young woman, becoming a single mother and lone farmer in one fell swoop. While the male writers of her generation worked out of sight in holy sanctity, Grandmother took up a table in Bewley’s cafe on Grafton Street and wrote there until my mother and aunts joined her from school.