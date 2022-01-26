#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 26 January 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 8:58 PM
17 minutes ago 734 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5665628

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Phoenix Park 001 A grey squirrel in Phoenix Park, Dublin today. Source: Sam Boal

  • The Taoiseach announced a nationwide audit of compliance at Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services after a review into more than 1,300 children who attended the HSE-run South Kerry CAMHS found 46 children suffered “significant harm”.
  • A man charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy has been remanded in continuing custody for another two weeks pending formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
  • There are currently no psychiatrists in private practice to assess, treat, and prescribe medicine for children with ADHD.
  • Public health officials reported 10,414 additional cases of Covid-19, with 49 deaths notified in the past week. 
  • Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith was interested in the “harsh end of Islam” and tried to justify suicide bombs, the Special Criminal Court has heard.
  • The Department of Health confirmed that the department’s Secretary General is now in receipt of his full salary including an €81,000 pay hike.
  • The first heated debate since the Dáil returned to full capacity took place with sparks flying between the Taoiseach and Sinn Féin leader over housing. 

International 

prime-ministers-questions Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street in London today. Source: PA

#PARTYGATE: Boris Johnson’s anxious wait for an official report into No 10 parties continues as he again faced calls to quit over the row. 

#UKRAINE: Russian and Ukranian delegations met in Paris for talks in a bid to defuse soaring tensions, with France seeking to usher both sides down a “path to de-escalation”.

Parting shot 

If you’ve been enjoying the online game Wordle this month, you may also enjoy this charming crocheted version of the grid. 

