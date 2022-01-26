Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- The Taoiseach announced a nationwide audit of compliance at Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services after a review into more than 1,300 children who attended the HSE-run South Kerry CAMHS found 46 children suffered “significant harm”.
- A man charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy has been remanded in continuing custody for another two weeks pending formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
- There are currently no psychiatrists in private practice to assess, treat, and prescribe medicine for children with ADHD.
- Public health officials reported 10,414 additional cases of Covid-19, with 49 deaths notified in the past week.
- Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith was interested in the “harsh end of Islam” and tried to justify suicide bombs, the Special Criminal Court has heard.
- The Department of Health confirmed that the department’s Secretary General is now in receipt of his full salary including an €81,000 pay hike.
- The first heated debate since the Dáil returned to full capacity took place with sparks flying between the Taoiseach and Sinn Féin leader over housing.
International
#PARTYGATE: Boris Johnson’s anxious wait for an official report into No 10 parties continues as he again faced calls to quit over the row.
#UKRAINE: Russian and Ukranian delegations met in Paris for talks in a bid to defuse soaring tensions, with France seeking to usher both sides down a “path to de-escalation”.
Parting shot
If you’ve been enjoying the online game Wordle this month, you may also enjoy this charming crocheted version of the grid.
I crocheted a Wordle 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DQOpzRTQsV— April Fiet (@aprilfiet) January 25, 2022
