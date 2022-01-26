Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

A grey squirrel in Phoenix Park, Dublin today. Source: Sam Boal

International

Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street in London today. Source: PA

#PARTYGATE: Boris Johnson’s anxious wait for an official report into No 10 parties continues as he again faced calls to quit over the row.

#UKRAINE: Russian and Ukranian delegations met in Paris for talks in a bid to defuse soaring tensions, with France seeking to usher both sides down a “path to de-escalation”.

Parting shot

If you’ve been enjoying the online game Wordle this month, you may also enjoy this charming crocheted version of the grid.

