Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Public health officials reported 9,938 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The company charged with delivering the State’s rural broadband plan said it is “difficult to predict completion dates” for thousands of customers “with absolute certainty”.
- HSE chief Paul Reid apologised for the failings within the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).
- Fishermen were given a guarantee by Russia’s ambassador to Ireland that their fishing grounds will not be affected by navy exercises.
- Former secretary general of the Department of Foreign Affairs said he was “happy” for Iveagh House staff to gather to watch the UN Security Council vote that preceded a champagne party in June 2020.
- The €1,000 tax-free bonus for frontline healthcare staff will include home help workers.
- Half of students surveyed said they had made an intervention as a bystander to an incident of sexual violence or harassment over the last four years.
- Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida when she was in Syria, her trial heard.
- Political tensions between Russia and Ukraine could put more pressure on Irish gas and energy prices, experts and politicians warned.
- Ireland’s telecoms regulator established a taskforce to tackle the increase in scam calls and texts being sent to members of the public seeking their personal details.
INTERNATIONAL
#BELARUS: Construction workers with heavy machinery have started work on Poland’s border on a €350 million wall to stop migrants pushed across by Belarus in what the European Union calls a “hybrid attack”.
#ANTIVIRAL: The European Medicines Agency approved Pfizer’s coronavirus pill, making it the first oral antiviral treatment for the disease to be authorised in Europe.
PARTING SHOT
A spat has been going on between an unlikely pair over the past while – singer Neil Young and controversial podcaster Joe Rogan.
Young vowed to have his music removed from Spotify after demanding the streaming service choose between him and Rogan, who has been accused of spreading disinformation.
The prolific singer had published an open letter this week accusing Spotify of “spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death” by putting out Rogan’s podcast that racks up millions of listens.
Spotify has since begun removing Young’s music from its platform.
