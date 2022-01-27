Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the Ukranian community in Ireland protesting against Russian aggression towards Ukraine. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

#BELARUS: Construction workers with heavy machinery have started work on Poland’s border on a €350 million wall to stop migrants pushed across by Belarus in what the European Union calls a “hybrid attack”.

#ANTIVIRAL: The European Medicines Agency approved Pfizer’s coronavirus pill, making it the first oral antiviral treatment for the disease to be authorised in Europe.

PARTING SHOT

A spat has been going on between an unlikely pair over the past while – singer Neil Young and controversial podcaster Joe Rogan.

Young vowed to have his music removed from Spotify after demanding the streaming service choose between him and Rogan, who has been accused of spreading disinformation.

The prolific singer had published an open letter this week accusing Spotify of “spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death” by putting out Rogan’s podcast that racks up millions of listens.

Spotify has since begun removing Young’s music from its platform.