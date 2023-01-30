Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The government is set to hold discussions on the public release of documents related to an alleged “secret strategy” that aimed to limit refunds from the State to individuals who were incorrectly charged for public nursing home care.

An attack on a homeless camp in Ashtown in Dublin has been described as a “sickening low”.

A man was jailed for nine and a half years over setting fire to a homeless hostel last year, leaving a 22-year-old woman with catastrophic injuries.

89 international protection applicants were left without accommodation last week after the Citywest Transport Hub closed to new arrivals on Tuesday.

The Women of Honour group said they have received no updates on the Independent Review Group into allegations of bullying and harassment in the defence forces, a year after the group’s establishment.

Over 100 dogs are currently on a waiting list to be surrendered to the DPSCA, with the animal charity reporting an unprecedented increase in the number of people surrendering older pets before Christmas.

Dublin City Council approved planning permission for a new office development looking onto St Stephen’s Green which will require the demolition of Stephen Court, a protected structure with office blocks, a courtyard, and a Starbucks.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed that eight poultry flocks from different locations in Ireland have cases of Salmonella.

THE WORLD

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

#UKRAINE A ban came into force against senior public servants and lawmakers from travelling abroad during the war with Russia except in an official capacity or under certain excepted circumstances.

#PANDEMIC The World Health Organisation said the Covid-19 pandemic remains an international emergency.

#FRANCE Hundreds of thousands of people are protesting in France over a proposed increase to the pension age.

PARTING SHOT

Are you named Brigid, Bridget or Bríd?

Ahead of the new St Brigid’s Day Bank Holiday, the CSO has revealed how the name and its variations have fared in popularity over the decades.

Here’s all the details.