Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE A ban came into force against senior public servants and lawmakers from travelling abroad during the war with Russia except in an official capacity or under certain excepted circumstances.
#PANDEMIC The World Health Organisation said the Covid-19 pandemic remains an international emergency.
#FRANCE Hundreds of thousands of people are protesting in France over a proposed increase to the pension age.
Are you named Brigid, Bridget or Bríd?
Ahead of the new St Brigid’s Day Bank Holiday, the CSO has revealed how the name and its variations have fared in popularity over the decades.
