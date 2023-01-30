St Brigid: Central Statistics Office traces name's popularity ahead of first bank holiday

NEXT MONDAY IRELAND will mark it’s first St Brigid’s Day Bank Holiday.

It will also be the first public holiday in Ireland to be named after a woman.

But just how popular is the saint’s name in modern Ireland?

Ahead of the St Brigid’s day bank holiday on 6 February, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has traced the name’s popularity, as well as some of its variations.

Brigid

The CSO has data on baby names stretching back to the early 1960s.

The number of girls named Brigid reached its peak in 1965, when 293 children were given the name.

Brigid was also the twenty-sixth most popular name for girls in 1965.

Although its popularity started to wane, there were more than 100 instances of the name each year until 1972, when 126 girls were called Brigid.

The name also remained in the top 100 most popular girls’ names until 1975.

Its next highest peak after the 70s was in 1995, when 62 girls were called Brigid.

The following year in 1996, only 28 girls were so named.

Then from 1999 on, fewer than eight babies were given the name Brigid in any year except for 2006, when 10 such names were registered.

Meanwhile, there were fewer than three babies called Brigid from 2014 to 2017.

Due to confidentiality reasons, a name must be recorded three or more times to be included in CSO Irish Babies’ Names data, so no exact figures for those years can be published.

Between 2018 and 2020, 11 girls were called Brigid, but there were fewer than three in 2021.

Bridget and other variations

However, the CSO notes that there are several variations of the spelling of the name, with the most popular being Bridget.

In 2020, 23 girls were named Bridget, and in 2021, that figure was 20.

The number of girls named Bridget reached a peak of 595 in 1964, when the CSO first collected such data and was the eighth most popular name for girls that year.

Bridget only dropped out of the top 100 most popular girls’ names in 1998.

Meanwhile, the use of the name Brid reached a peak in 1980 when 58 girls were so named and steadily declined until 2017, when five girls were registered with this name.

There are no records of the use of the name since.

However, the CSO has started to record the use of the síneadh fada in Irish names in 2018, and in that year eight girls were called Bríd.

There were fewer than three babies called Bríd in 2020, but six girls were given this name in 2021.

Between 1967 and 1971, 23 girls were named Bridgid and the name features once more on the list in 1980, when three girls were given this name.

Elsewhere, the highest use of Brighid on record is in 1964 when six girls were given this name.

But since 1982, there has been no year where three or more girls have been named Brighid.