Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#FRANCE: Overnight rain brought relief to many parts of the country ravaged by wildfires, but a blaze in the southern Aveyron region forced 1,000 people to evacuate
#SALMAN RUSHDIE: The author’s family have said he has been taken off a ventilator, but suffered “life-changing injuries” when he was stabbed on stage two days ago at an event
#EGYPT: At least 40 people have died after a fire ripped through a Coptic Christian church in a working-class district of greater Cairo during Sunday mass
Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy cemented their place as Europe’s best as they added another gold medal to their glittering CVs in Munich on Sunday morning.
The reigning European, world and Olympic champions retained their European Championship title in the lightweight men’s double sculls in a time of 6:34.72.
