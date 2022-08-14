Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Sunday 14 August 2022
Advertisement

Here's what happened today: Sunday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 14 Aug 2022, 8:00 PM
45 minutes ago 1,377 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5840720

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

0879 Dollymount Burnt grass on the promenade in Clontarf un Dublin Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Met Éireann upgraded a nationwide thunderstorm warning to Status Orange, with downpours of rain and hail forecast for some parts of the country
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that Irish people should reclaim the “largely forgotten” legacy of Arthur Griffith, at a ceremony to mark the centenary of his death
  • The Journal reported that Tusla cannot confirm how many records it holds about St Gerard’s, an institution that housed unmarried mothers and their children in Dublin in the 1920s and 1930s
  • A man died after getting into difficulty while he was swimming in a lake in Co Clare
  • St Vincent de Paul said that the significant rise in applications for the additional needs payment reflects what is being seen on the ground
  • Gardaí asked the public not to share images of an assault yesterday in Athlone, Co Westmeath which resulted in the death of Paul ‘Babs’ Connolly

WORLD

south-west-france-hit-by-more-wildfires A wildfire in Landiras in southwestern France Source: ABACA/PA Images

#FRANCE: Overnight rain brought relief to many parts of the country ravaged by wildfires, but a blaze in the southern Aveyron region forced 1,000 people to evacuate

#SALMAN RUSHDIE: The author’s family have said he has been taken off a ventilator, but suffered “life-changing injuries” when he was stabbed on stage two days ago at an event

#EGYPT: At least 40 people have died after a fire ripped through a Coptic Christian church in a working-class district of greater Cairo during Sunday mass

PARTING SHOT

fintan-mccarthy-and-paul-odonovan O'Donovan and McCarthy clinch back-to-back European titles. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy cemented their place as Europe’s best as they added another gold medal to their glittering CVs in Munich on Sunday morning.

The reigning European, world and Olympic champions retained their European Championship title in the lightweight men’s double sculls in a time of 6:34.72.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie