Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Burnt grass on the promenade in Clontarf un Dublin Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Met Éireann upgraded a nationwide thunderstorm warning to Status Orange , with downpours of rain and hail forecast for some parts of the country

, with downpours of rain and hail forecast for some parts of the country Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that Irish people should reclaim the “largely forgotten” legacy of Arthur Griffith, at a ceremony to mark the centenary of his death

The Journal reported that Tusla cannot confirm how many records it holds about St Gerard’s , an institution that housed unmarried mothers and their children in Dublin in the 1920s and 1930s

, an institution that housed unmarried mothers and their children in Dublin in the 1920s and 1930s A man died after getting into difficulty while he was swimming in a lake in Co Clare

St Vincent de Paul said that the significant rise in applications for the additional needs payment reflects what is being seen on the ground

reflects what is being seen on the ground Gardaí asked the public not to share images of an assault yesterday in Athlone, Co Westmeath which resulted in the death of Paul ‘Babs’ Connolly



WORLD

Advertisement

A wildfire in Landiras in southwestern France Source: ABACA/PA Images

#FRANCE: Overnight rain brought relief to many parts of the country ravaged by wildfires, but a blaze in the southern Aveyron region forced 1,000 people to evacuate

#SALMAN RUSHDIE: The author’s family have said he has been taken off a ventilator, but suffered “life-changing injuries” when he was stabbed on stage two days ago at an event

#EGYPT: At least 40 people have died after a fire ripped through a Coptic Christian church in a working-class district of greater Cairo during Sunday mass

PARTING SHOT

O'Donovan and McCarthy clinch back-to-back European titles. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy cemented their place as Europe’s best as they added another gold medal to their glittering CVs in Munich on Sunday morning.

The reigning European, world and Olympic champions retained their European Championship title in the lightweight men’s double sculls in a time of 6:34.72.