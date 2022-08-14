Rain brings relief to France fires, but 1,000 more evacuated in the south

OVERNIGHT RAIN HAS brought relief to parts of France battling wildfires, but a blaze in the south of the country has sent 1,000 people fleeing.

France has been buffeted this summer by a historic drought as well as a series of heatwaves and several forest fires.

Across Europe, a blistering summer is breaking records, with nearly 660,000 hectares ravaged since January, according to the EU’s satellite monitoring service.

A fire that had been raging since Monday in the southern Aveyron region appeared to be under control and dying out yesterday afternoon when it suddenly reignited in a “virulent” manner, gobbling up 500 more hectares (1,235 acres), the prefecture said.

At least 1,000 people were evacuated from the village of Mostuejols near the city of Millau and six nearby hamlets, it said.

Some 3,000 people had already been evacuated because of the fire, but were allowed back when it appeared under control. No casualties have been reported so far from the blaze, which has consumed a total of 1,260 hectares so far.

Meanwhile in the southwestern Gironde region around Bordeaux, a huge fire that had flared on Tuesday was under control after rain fell overnight, a senior official said.

The aftermath of fires in Gironde in France last month Source: ABACA/PA Images

The situation “considerably improved during the night,” Arnaud Mendousse, of Gironde fire and rescue, said.

Lower temperatures, rain forecast

Mendousse said the humidity level has gone up and the temperature was relatively low at around 25 degrees Celsius, (77 Fahrenheit) adding: “The fire is not completely out and the soil remains extremely hot”.

Meteo France was forecasting lower temperatures and rain and thunderstorms for most of the country on Sunday.

EU members including Germany, Poland, Austria and Romania have sent reinforcement to France to help battle blazes and several water-bombing planes from the European Union fleet have also joined firefighting efforts.

Advertisement

European fires

While countries on the Mediterranean have normally been the main seats of fires in Europe, this year, other countries are also suffering heavily.

As well as France, fires this year have forced people to flee their homes in Austria, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

A firefighter tries to extinguish a blaze near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, Greece Source: Eurokinissi

Some 659,541 hectares (1.6 million acres) have been destroyed so far, data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) showed, setting a record at this point in the year since data collection began in 2006.

Europe has suffered a series of heatwaves, forest fires and historic drought that experts say are being driven by human-induced climate change.

They warn more frequent and longer heatwaves are on the way.

For nearly two weeks last month, thousands of firefighters struggled to put out Slovenia’s largest wildfire in its modern history.

But the worst-affected country has been Spain, where fire has destroyed 244,924 hectares, according to EFFIS data, followed by Romania (150,528 hectares) and Portugal (77,292 hectares).

The data comes after the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) said on Friday that 2022 was a record year for wildfire activity in southwestern Europe and warned that a large proportion of western Europe was now in “extreme fire danger”.

“The situation in terms of drought and extremely high temperatures has affected all Europe this year and the overall situation in the region is worrying, while we are still in the middle of the fire season,” EFFIS coordinator Jesus San-Miguel said.

Since 2010 there had been a trend towards more fires in central and northern Europe, with fires in countries that “normally do not experience fires in their territory”, he added.

“The overall fire season in the EU is really driven mainly by countries in the Mediterranean region, except in years like this one, in which fires also happen in central and northern regions,” he added.

© AFP 2022