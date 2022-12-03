Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A new poll has found that a majority of people in Northern Ireland would vote to remain part of the UK Source: PA

A new opinion poll showed that twice as many people from Northern Ireland would vote to remain in the UK rather than for Irish unity

The HSE said it was expecting legal action by patients and staff whose information was illegally accessed during the criminal cyber-attack on the HSE last year

said it was expecting legal action by patients and staff whose information was illegally accessed during the criminal cyber-attack on the HSE last year Gardai issued a renewed appeal for information ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins

The Journal reported that Fermoy in Co Cork has become the latest town to be hit by anti-immigration campaigners and misinformation over asylum seekers in the area

in the area A man who was murdered outside his home in Newry, Co Down on Thursday was named locally as Mark Lovell

It was reported that investment funds in Ireland who declared themselves to be sustainable collectively hold more than $3 billion worth of investments in the fossil fuel and aviation industries

WORLD

The Banksy mural in Hostomel, Kyiv region, before it was removed. Source: Oleksandra Butova/PA

#IRAN: Authorities have said Iran is reviewing a decades-old law that requires women to cover their heads, as it struggles to quell more than two months of protests linked to the dress code.

#CHINA: Further easing of Covid-19 restrictions have been announced, with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport

#ARTEFACTS: The British Museum and the Greek prime minister are reportedly in the “advanced stage” of “secret talks” over the possible return of the Parthenon Marbles

#OIL: Russia has rejected a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, which Ukraine said would contribute to the destruction of Russia’s economy

#BANKSY: Ukraine has detained eight people over the theft from a wall in the Kyiv suburbs of a mural painted by elusive British street artist Banksy

PARTING SHOT

Source: RollingNews.ie

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy has opened the annual Henry Street/Mary Street Christmas Market.

This year there are 46 traders based on both Henry Street and Mary Street. The market will run seven days a week, from 10am to 9pm and finishes on Christmas Eve.

Source: RollingNews.ie