Dublin: 5°C Saturday 3 December 2022
Here's what happened today: Saturday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

22 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND
featureimage A new poll has found that a majority of people in Northern Ireland would vote to remain part of the UK Source: PA

  • A new opinion poll showed that twice as many people from Northern Ireland would vote to remain in the UK rather than for Irish unity
  • The HSE said it was expecting legal action by patients and staff whose information was illegally accessed during the criminal cyber-attack on the HSE last year
  • Gardai issued a renewed appeal for information ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins
  • The Journal reported that Fermoy in Co Cork has become the latest town to be hit by anti-immigration campaigners and misinformation over asylum seekers in the area
  • A man who was murdered outside his home in Newry, Co Down on Thursday was named locally as Mark Lovell
  • It was reported that investment funds in Ireland who declared themselves to be sustainable collectively hold more than $3 billion worth of investments in the fossil fuel and aviation industries

WORLD

russian-war-on-ukraine-banksy-mural-in-hostomel The Banksy mural in Hostomel, Kyiv region, before it was removed. Source: Oleksandra Butova/PA
#IRAN: Authorities have said Iran is reviewing a decades-old law that requires women to cover their heads, as it struggles to quell more than two months of protests linked to the dress code.

#CHINA: Further easing of Covid-19 restrictions have been announced, with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport

#ARTEFACTS: The British Museum and the Greek prime minister are reportedly in the “advanced stage” of “secret talks” over the possible return of the Parthenon Marbles

#OIL: Russia has rejected a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, which Ukraine said would contribute to the destruction of Russia’s economy

#BANKSY: Ukraine has detained eight people over the theft from a wall in the Kyiv suburbs of a mural painted by elusive British street artist Banksy

PARTING SHOT

677Henry Street Stalls Source: RollingNews.ie
Dublin’s Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy has opened the annual Henry Street/Mary Street Christmas Market.

This year there are 46 traders based on both Henry Street and Mary Street. The market will run seven days a week, from 10am to 9pm and finishes on Christmas Eve.

675Henry Street Stalls Source: RollingNews.ie

674Henry Street Stalls

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
@emermoreau
emer@thejournal.ie

