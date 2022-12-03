Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
WORLD
#IRAN: Authorities have said Iran is reviewing a decades-old law that requires women to cover their heads, as it struggles to quell more than two months of protests linked to the dress code.
#CHINA: Further easing of Covid-19 restrictions have been announced, with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport
#ARTEFACTS: The British Museum and the Greek prime minister are reportedly in the “advanced stage” of “secret talks” over the possible return of the Parthenon Marbles
#OIL: Russia has rejected a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, which Ukraine said would contribute to the destruction of Russia’s economy
#BANKSY: Ukraine has detained eight people over the theft from a wall in the Kyiv suburbs of a mural painted by elusive British street artist Banksy
PARTING SHOT
Dublin’s Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy has opened the annual Henry Street/Mary Street Christmas Market.
This year there are 46 traders based on both Henry Street and Mary Street. The market will run seven days a week, from 10am to 9pm and finishes on Christmas Eve.
COMMENTS