Here's what happened today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#ZELENSKY: The Ukrainian president made a surprise visit to the UK today, where he thanked the country for its support but urged western allies to supply his country with planes and tanks
#EARTHQUAKE: The death toll of the devastating quake that struck Turkey and Syria this week has passed 12,000
#CANADA: Two children have been killed after a bus rammed into a day care centre near Montreal, with the driver arrested on suspicion of homicide over what police believe was a deliberate act
#TECH: Google has announced a slew of new features powered by artificial intelligence, as it ramps up a battle with Microsoft to maintain dominance of the search-engine industry
#PUTIN: An international investigation team has said “there are strong indications” Russian President Vladimir Putin “decided on supplying” the Buk missile system used to shoot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014
The vandalism of a 5,000-year-old monument in Co Meath has been condemned by a heritage group as “mindless” and “ugly”.
The Lia Fáil standing stone, located on the Hill of Tara, served as the coronation stone where all the high kings of Ireland were crowned up to the year 500.
The word “fake” has been spray-painted in capital letters on all four sides of the granite monument.
Yesterday, gardaí received a report of criminal damage done to the stone.
