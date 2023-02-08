Here's what happened today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

PA A sign warning that the use of drones in Dublin Airport is illegal. DAA has said people who illegally fly drones in the vicinity of the airport should be subject to 'draconian sentencing' PA

Irish humanitarian aid organisations said they are scaling up their emergency response in Turkey and Syria following Monday’s devastating earthquake

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern rejoined Fianna Fáil more than 10 years after he quit the party

more than 10 years after he quit the party Munster Technological University said its Cork campuses will remain closed tomorrow and on Friday following the “significant” IT breach and telephone outage earlier this weekend

and telephone outage earlier this weekend TG4 confirmed that a documentary on the response to the Creeslough explosion will air tonight, after some of the victim’s families expressed concern about the timing of the programme

will air tonight, after some of the victim’s families expressed concern about the timing of the programme The sentencing of the 17-year-old boy who murdered Urantsetseg Tserendorj was further delayed after the judge called for intervention on the law covering the sentencing of minors convicted of serious offences

convicted of serious offences The head of the DAA, which operates Dublin Airport, said that drones causing disruption at airports and events is “a statewide issue” that needs to be tackled with harsher penalties

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar condemned racism “of any form” in the Dáil, calling protests against foreign nationals who work in the healthcare service “a new low”

against foreign nationals who work in the healthcare service “a new low” The results of a new survey showed that one in five parents did not have enough food to feed their children at some point in the last year

WORLD

DPA / PA Images A collapsed building in Gülsun, Turkey DPA / PA Images / PA Images

#ZELENSKY: The Ukrainian president made a surprise visit to the UK today, where he thanked the country for its support but urged western allies to supply his country with planes and tanks

Advertisement

#EARTHQUAKE: The death toll of the devastating quake that struck Turkey and Syria this week has passed 12,000

#CANADA: Two children have been killed after a bus rammed into a day care centre near Montreal, with the driver arrested on suspicion of homicide over what police believe was a deliberate act

#TECH: Google has announced a slew of new features powered by artificial intelligence, as it ramps up a battle with Microsoft to maintain dominance of the search-engine industry

#PUTIN: An international investigation team has said “there are strong indications” Russian President Vladimir Putin “decided on supplying” the Buk missile system used to shoot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014

PARTING SHOT

The vandalism of a 5,000-year-old monument in Co Meath has been condemned by a heritage group as “mindless” and “ugly”.

The Lia Fáil standing stone, located on the Hill of Tara, served as the coronation stone where all the high kings of Ireland were crowned up to the year 500.

The word “fake” has been spray-painted in capital letters on all four sides of the granite monument.

Yesterday, gardaí received a report of criminal damage done to the stone.