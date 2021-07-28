Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Families of the victims of the Stardust fire pictured before they attended their inquest at the RDS today. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

A rumbling volcano on the Indonesian island of Sumatra shot billowing columns of ash and hot clouds down its slopes today. Source: Sastrawan Ginting/AP

#AUSTRALIA: Sydney will remain in lockdown for another month. The New South Wales state government announced that the lockdown of the city of five million has been extended until at least 28 August.

#OLYMPICS: Gymnast Simone Biles has been praised for speaking openly about the importance of looking after her mental health, amid a call for people facing “perfect storms” of pressure to be supported whether in daily life or top-level sport.

#UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised the wider use of public “chain gangs” to tackle anti-social behaviour in Britain as he defended his approach to law and order in the face of police anger over a pay freeze.

#SPONGES: Sponges may have lived in oceans up to 890 million years ago, a study that identifies sponge-like structures within ancient reefs has suggested. If verified, the findings could represent the earliest known fossilised animal body.

PARTING SHOT

Sad day for @Galway_GAA and #GAA . What a loss that we no longer get to witness this phenomenal hurler. This Goal possesses everything Joe Canning- skill, strength, balance, power - pure brilliance. Enjoy @JoeyCan88 👏👏👊 https://t.co/F8XGWyi55B — Henry Shefflin (@ShefflinHenry) July 28, 2021

Galway legend Joe Canning announced today that he is bringing his glittering inter-county hurling career to an end.

The announcement unleashed an outpouring of admiration for the giant of the game, with Kilkenny great Henry Shefflin among those sharing match footage where Canning’s breathtaking skill was on display.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

For a blow-by-blow account of how the Portumna man broke the news today, check out this piece by Emma Duffy of The 42.

The Galway supporter writing this Evening Fix is still hoping there’s some way Canning will wear maroon again.

Joe, the people of Galway love you.