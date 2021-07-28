#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 28 July 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

A rise in divorce applications, ancient sponges and Joe Canning made headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 8:55 PM
35 minutes ago 1,217 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5508731

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

stardust 326 Families of the victims of the Stardust fire pictured before they attended their inquest at the RDS today. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

sumatra A rumbling volcano on the Indonesian island of Sumatra shot billowing columns of ash and hot clouds down its slopes today. Source: Sastrawan Ginting/AP

#AUSTRALIA: Sydney will remain in lockdown for another month. The New South Wales state government announced that the lockdown of the city of five million has been extended until at least 28 August.

#OLYMPICS: Gymnast Simone Biles has been praised for speaking openly about the importance of looking after her mental health, amid a call for people facing “perfect storms” of pressure to be supported whether in daily life or top-level sport.

#UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised the wider use of public “chain gangs” to tackle anti-social behaviour in Britain as he defended his approach to law and order in the face of police anger over a pay freeze.

#SPONGES: Sponges may have lived in oceans up to 890 million years ago, a study that identifies sponge-like structures within ancient reefs has suggested. If verified, the findings could represent the earliest known fossilised animal body.

PARTING SHOT

Galway legend Joe Canning announced today that he is bringing his glittering inter-county hurling career to an end.

The announcement unleashed an outpouring of admiration for the giant of the game, with Kilkenny great Henry Shefflin among those sharing match footage where Canning’s breathtaking skill was on display. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

For a blow-by-blow account of how the Portumna man broke the news today, check out this piece by Emma Duffy of The 42.

The Galway supporter writing this Evening Fix is still hoping there’s some way Canning will wear maroon again.

Joe, the people of Galway love you.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie