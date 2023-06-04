Here's what happened today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia’s war has killed at least 500 Ukrainian children, following the recovery of the body of a two year old after a missile strike in Dnipro
#SUDAN The US and Saudi Arabia have made a renewed push for truce talks between Sudan’s warring generals as deadly fighting has raged into its eighth week
#INDIA Railway teams worked non-stop today to restore tracks after India’s deadliest train crash in decades, which officials said was the result of a signalling failure
#UK A man has been charged after he was seen wearing a football shirt at London’s Wembley Stadium which appeared to make an offensive reference to the Hillsborough disaster
When the dates for the next EU elections – 6 to 9 June 2024 – were officially announced a fortnight ago, the pulses of MEPs from around the continent quickened.
There’s still just over a year to go before voters are asked to head to the ballot boxes, but in Brussels, the prospect of an upcoming election is already piling on the pressure to get through outstanding legislation quickly before parliamentarians step out of the hemicycle and onto the campaign trail.
Lauren Boland reports on the election countdown in Ireland and beyond.
