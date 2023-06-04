Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 4 June 2023 Dublin: 17°C
# evening fix
Here's what happened today: Sunday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
488
0
17 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

DK04062023 Marathon 074 Darragh Kane Lisa Crowley crosses the finish line of the Cork City Marathon Darragh Kane

  • A man was arrested following the seizure of €182,000 worth of suspected drugs and €5,000 in cash in Dublin
  • New polling showed that seven out of 10 Irish voters want the USC to be scrapped before the next general election
  • A man who was wanted for trial in the Republic of Ireland in relation to an assault in Fermoy, Co Cork, three years ago, was arrested by the PSNI in Belfast
  • A teenage boy arrested for trespassing at Leinster House was released without charge

WORLD

people-board-a-bus-to-leave-khartoum-sudan-saturday-june-3-2023-as-fighting-between-the-sudanese-army-and-paramilitary-rapid-support-forces-intensified-ap-photo Alamy Alamy

#UKRAINE Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia’s war has killed at least 500 Ukrainian children, following the recovery of the body of a two year old after a missile strike in Dnipro
#SUDAN The US and Saudi Arabia have made a renewed push for truce talks between Sudan’s warring generals as deadly fighting has raged into its eighth week
#INDIA Railway teams worked non-stop today to restore tracks after India’s deadliest train crash in decades, which officials said was the result of a signalling failure
#UK A man has been charged after he was seen wearing a football shirt at London’s Wembley Stadium which appeared to make an offensive reference to the Hillsborough disaster

PARTING SHOT

strausberg-brandenburg-germany-03rd-june-2023-06032023-strausberg-germany-marie-glibmann-the-spd-brandenburg-candidate-for-the-european-elections-spd-general-secretary-kevin-kuhnert-at-the Alamy Marie Glißmann, a candidate for next year's European elections Alamy

When the dates for the next EU elections – 6 to 9 June 2024 – were officially announced a fortnight ago, the pulses of MEPs from around the continent quickened.

There’s still just over a year to go before voters are asked to head to the ballot boxes, but in Brussels, the prospect of an upcoming election is already piling on the pressure to get through outstanding legislation quickly before parliamentarians step out of the hemicycle and onto the campaign trail.

Lauren Boland reports on the election countdown in Ireland and beyond.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     