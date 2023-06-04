Teenager arrested after break in at Leinster House released without charge

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A TEENAGE BOY arrested for trespassing at Leinster House has been released without charge.
A file is being prepared for the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.
Yesterday, Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda Station arrested a juvenile male in relation to the trespassing incident, which occurred at around 4pm.
Investigations are ongoing.
The houses of the Oireachtas are currently under recess until Tuesday, 13 June.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site