Sunday 4 June 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Alamy Stock Photo Leinster House
# Gardaí
Teenager arrested after break in at Leinster House released without charge
A file is being prepared for the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.
1 hour ago

A TEENAGE BOY arrested for trespassing at Leinster House has been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Yesterday, Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda Station arrested a juvenile male in relation to the trespassing incident, which occurred at around 4pm.

Investigations are ongoing.

The houses of the Oireachtas are currently under recess until Tuesday, 13 June.

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
