EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #COURTS: Former rugby international Brendan Mullin, who stole hundreds of thousands of euro from Bank of Ireland Private Bank when he was its managing director, was jailed for three years.

2. #STORM BERT: A major community clean-up involving emergency services and local residents continues in Listowel, Co Kerry after the small town was hit by major flooding during Storm Bert on Saturday.

3. #CLIMATE ACTION: An independent evaluation of party manifestos by climate activists Friends of the Earth has found that the leading parties’ environmental policies are “weak”.

4. #GENERAL ELECTION: Fine Gaelers have been quietly conceding today that Micheál Martin will be in the position to become the next Taoiseach.

5. #SUDAN: Our reporter Niall O’Connor travelled to South Sudan and the Sudan border to report on the forgotten African crisis, and this is his second dispatch from the region.