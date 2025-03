EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SPEAKING TIME ROW: Sinn Féin has given Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy until the end of the week to resign or face a no confidence motion.

2. #GROUP CHAT: The Atlantic magazine published the entire text of a chat group among top US national security officials laying out plans of an imminent attack on Yemen that was mistakenly shared with a journalist.

3. #LEBANON: Tánaiste Simon Harris expressed “deep disappointment and dissatisfaction” at the slow progress of the legal proceedings into the death of Private Sean Rooney during a meeting with Lebanese counterparts.

4. #LOWRY GESTURE: Independent TD Michael Lowry described the two fingers he raised in the Dáil yesterday as “an errant gesture” and said it was not meant to cause offence.

5. #THAT’S CLASS: The impact of Derry Girls continues to be felt in popular culture, with “class” in the Irish sense being one of eight Irish-English terms added to the Oxford English Dictionary.