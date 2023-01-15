Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

AP / PA Images A passenger plane with 72 people on board has crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal (Ashish Puri/AP) AP / PA Images / PA Images

An Irish national was on board the plane that crashed in Nepal killing at least 67 people, the country’s aviation authority has confirmed.

killing at least 67 people, the country’s aviation authority has confirmed. Public expenditure minister Paschal Donohoe has apologised for failing to declare a donation of services during the 2016 General Election.

a donation of services during the 2016 General Election. A Status Yellow ice warning is currently in effect until noon tomorrow, with Met Éireann warning of treacherous road conditions.

is currently in effect until noon tomorrow, with Met Éireann warning of treacherous road conditions. The US based sportswear giant Nike has filed legal action against a 16-year-old business owner running a sneaker consignment store in Dublin’s city centre.

running a sneaker consignment store in Dublin’s city centre. Four people were hospitalised, three with serious injuries, following separate crashes in Co Clare.

three with serious injuries, following separate crashes in Co Clare. A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in her 40s in Ashtown, Dublin.

INTERNATIONAL

PA Rubble in Dnipro, Ukraine PA

#UKRAINE The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the city of Dnipro has risen to 29, as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.

#MIGRANTS A UK charity which supports torture victims has defied Home Office demands to delete a video of Tory politician Suella Braverman being confronted by a Holocaust survivor over her language on immigration.

#SHOOTING The Palestinian foreign ministry today condemned the killing of a Palestinian man by Israeli forces at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, calling it an “execution”.

#CLIMATE 70 police officers have been injured in environmental protests at a German village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion, police authorities have said.

PARTING SHOT

More than 15,000 spectators gathered on Dublin’s North Wall Quay for the Red Bull Showrun today.

Former Formula One Driver David Coulthard teamed up with Red Bull Athletes, Irish drifter Conor Shanahan and motorcycle stunt rider Mike Jensen for the motorsports spectacle.

The drivers performed donuts, burnouts and speed stretches against a backdrop of the Liffey.