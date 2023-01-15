Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 15 January 2023 Dublin: 3°C
# good evening
Here's what happened today: Sunday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
46
0
4 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

nepal-plane-crash AP / PA Images A passenger plane with 72 people on board has crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal (Ashish Puri/AP) AP / PA Images / PA Images

  • An Irish national was on board the plane that crashed in Nepal killing at least 67 people, the country’s aviation authority has confirmed.
  • Public expenditure minister Paschal Donohoe has apologised for failing to declare a donation of services during the 2016 General Election.
  • A Status Yellow ice warning is currently in effect until noon tomorrow, with Met Éireann warning of treacherous road conditions.
  • The US based sportswear giant Nike has filed legal action against a 16-year-old business owner running a sneaker consignment store in Dublin’s city centre.
  • Four people were hospitalised, three with serious injuries, following separate crashes in Co Clare.
  • A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in her 40s in Ashtown, Dublin.

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage PA Rubble in Dnipro, Ukraine PA

#UKRAINE The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the city of Dnipro has risen to 29, as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.

#MIGRANTS A UK charity which supports torture victims has defied Home Office demands to delete a video of Tory politician Suella Braverman being confronted by a Holocaust survivor over her language on immigration.

#SHOOTING The Palestinian foreign ministry today condemned the killing of a Palestinian man by Israeli forces at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, calling it an “execution”. 

#CLIMATE 70 police officers have been injured in environmental protests at a German village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion, police authorities have said.

PARTING SHOT

 

More than 15,000 spectators gathered on Dublin’s North Wall Quay for the Red Bull Showrun today.

Former Formula One Driver David Coulthard teamed up with Red Bull Athletes, Irish drifter Conor Shanahan and motorcycle stunt rider Mike Jensen for the motorsports spectacle.

The drivers performed donuts, burnouts and speed stretches against a backdrop of the Liffey.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     