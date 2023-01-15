Here's what happened today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the city of Dnipro has risen to 29, as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.
#MIGRANTS A UK charity which supports torture victims has defied Home Office demands to delete a video of Tory politician Suella Braverman being confronted by a Holocaust survivor over her language on immigration.
#SHOOTING The Palestinian foreign ministry today condemned the killing of a Palestinian man by Israeli forces at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, calling it an “execution”.
#CLIMATE 70 police officers have been injured in environmental protests at a German village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion, police authorities have said.
Unbelievable sound up close😍#f1dublin #V8 #RB8 pic.twitter.com/1xZMlyBFGC— AnythingF1 (@AnythingF1_) January 15, 2023
More than 15,000 spectators gathered on Dublin’s North Wall Quay for the Red Bull Showrun today.
Former Formula One Driver David Coulthard teamed up with Red Bull Athletes, Irish drifter Conor Shanahan and motorcycle stunt rider Mike Jensen for the motorsports spectacle.
The drivers performed donuts, burnouts and speed stretches against a backdrop of the Liffey.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS