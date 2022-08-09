Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 9 August 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 9 Aug 2022, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5837285

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO REPRO FEE 003 Dublin Arch Murals Artist Solus and Bella Walsh (age 11) from Dorset Street, with his work at Ballymore’s Dublin Arch Murals on Sheriff Street. Source: Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

russia-ukraine Rising smoke seen from the beach at Saky after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase in Crimea. Source: AP/PA Images

#UKRAINE Massive explosions hit an airstrip in Crimea today, approximately 200 kilometres inside Russia-controlled territory.

#TAIWAN Taiwan held an artillery drill simulating defence against an attack, as its top diplomat accused Beijing of preparing to invade the island after days of massive Chinese war games.

#DONALD TRUMP Former US President Donald Trump said that his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida was being “raided” by FBI agents in what he called an act of “prosecutorial misconduct.”

#RIP Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, whose global career spanned more than half a century, died aged 84, an employee at his office in Tokyo told AFP today.

PARTING SHOT 

Tributes have poured in for Olivia Newton-John and her “incredible impact” following news of her death last night at the age of 73.

The British-born singer and actress died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, with her husband confirming her death on social media.

While she had many hit songs and even represented the UK at Eurovision, Olivia was best known for her starring role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, in which she appeared opposite John Travolta, who played Danny Zuko.

So in tribute, we’ll leave you with one of the most famous scenes and songs from the classic film. 

Source: VideosMusicaVEVO/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

