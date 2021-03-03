Your evening longread: The legend of the last Wailer

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Bunny Wailer

The musician Bunny Wailer died this week. He was the last surviving member of the iconic reggae band The Wailers. Here’s a 2011 article about him.

(GQ, approx 35 mins reading time)

Consider that in Kingston, in one decade, you had the emergence of Bob Marley and the Wailers, Toots and the Maytals, Jimmy Cliff, Desmond Dekker, the Pioneers and the Paragons, the Melodians and the Ethiopians, the Heptones and the Slickers, the Gaylads, plus an index of people whose names you maybe don’t know but who, once heard, are never forgotten. A vortex of world-class talents. The majority of them came from the same housing projects and were singing in large part to get out of them. Partly it’s this yearning, a brilliant hungriness, that you hear.