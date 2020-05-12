Your evening longread: The fascinating Micheál MacLiommóir writes about the art of acting

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Micheál

The film writer Sheila O’Malley writes about the Gate Theatre’s Micheál MacLiommóir (a fascinating character), and shares an essay he wrote in the 1950s about acting.

(The Sheila Variations, approx 19 mins reading time)