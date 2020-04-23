Your evening longread: My life hiding from the Naples mafia

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.
My life hiding from the Naples mafia
Roberto Saviano wrote the book Gomorrah, about the Naples mafia. Because of that, he’s had to live under armed guard since. Here, he writes about what his life is like, back in 2015.
(The Guardian, approx 17 mins reading time)
Not long after the book came out in 2006, someone left a leaflet in my mother’s postbox. I was living in Naples, but she was still in Caserta. It showed a photograph of me, with a pistol to my head, and the word “Condemned”. Soon afterwards, I was invited to give an address at a gala to inaugurate the new school year in the town of Casal di Principe, home of the most powerful Camorra clan, with one of the highest murder rates in Italy. I singled out the Camorra bosses from the stage, naming them publicly, which local people had been too intimidated to do. I told them they should leave. The then-speaker of the Italian parliament was there with his bodyguards. After the event, they told me it would be too dangerous to go back to Naples on public transport, so they took me with them.
