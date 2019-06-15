Event Guide: Here's what is happening around the country this weekend

A WEEK OF miserable weather looks set to continue into the weekend but if you’re looking for something to lift your spirits look no further.

There is an abundance of quirky arts and music gigs taking place around the country this weekend.

In Dublin, the Dalkey book festival is celebrating writers from at home and abroad – and that’s separate to the renowned Bloomsday festival which returns to celebrate one of Ireland’s greatest writers, James Joyce.

In Cork, an arts festival with a variety of events is taking place and in Sligo a maritime festival is opening up the sounds of the seas.

And nationwide, over 700 free creative activities aimed at those aged under 18 will be happening thanks to Cruinniú na nÓg on Saturday.

Check out what’s happening below but if you’re heading out don’t forget to pack the umbrellas.

DUBLIN

Bloomsday Festival

When: Tuesday 11 – Sunday 16 June

Brennan's hosts Bloomsday bike rally ahead of the weekend's festivites Source: Photocall Ireland

The annual event has become a real favourite for Joyceans and has been running all week, culminating in walking tours around Dublin on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival celebrates the date of 16 June which is depicted in James Joyce’s Ulysses and named after Leopold Bloom – the main character in the novel.

There are James Joyce-inspired bus tours, breakfasts and afternoon tea sessions as well as poetry readings and songs – guests can also choose to dress up in the style of the characters in the book.

The full programme of events over the next two days is here.

Dalkey Book Festival

When: Friday 13 - Saturday 16 June

If James Joyce doesn’t cut it, the Dalkey Book Festival might.

Now in its 19th year, the festival attracts top Irish and international writers with many of the events selling out.

This year’s schedule features comedian Stephen Fry and Senator Lynn Ruane on the Saturday line-up, and renowned Irish author Joseph O’Connor on Sunday.

The full programme of events is here.

CORK

Cork’s Midsummer Festival

When: Thursday 13 – Sunday 23 June

The arts festival is aimed at all ages and supports emerging artists at both national and international levels.

There is hand-crafted puppet shows for the younger audience (and the young-at-heart) as well as theatre workshops and markets.

It kicked off on Thursday and is set to continue for another week. You can check out the line-up of events for the festival is here.

SLIGO

The Wild Atlantic Shanty Festival

When: Friday 14 – Sunday 16 June

Songs (known as shanties) were sung by sailors aboard the merchant navy’s trade ships for centuries and were used to keep the rhythm during the heavy labouring required to raise and lower the sails on ships.

The shanty festival celebrates the maritime heritage of these ships and will see boat races, spoken word events and music sessions take over Sligo town for three days.

There’ll even be a pirate parade for all the family on Sunday. All the details are here.

NATIONWIDE

Cruinniú na nÓg

When: Saturday 15 June

Fernhill park in Dun Laoighaire where Cruinniú na nÓg events will take place this weekend Source: Peter Cavanagh

More than 700 events are taking place across the country in the government’s Cruinniú na nÓg initiative which aims to encourage young people’s participation in creative arts.

Every event is free and a full list of events for locations around Ireland are outlined here.