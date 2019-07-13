Event Guide: Heading out and about? Here's what's happening around the country this weekend

THE WEEKEND IS finally here and there is certainly no shortage of things to do.

With festivals taking place all over the country surrounding books, fairies and jazz, you’re sure to find something that takes your fancy.

WATERFORD

Name: Comeragh’s Wild Festival.

When: Continuing today and tomorrow.

What: This exciting festival features everything from open air concerts to seaweed foraging.

Music will be provided by Don Mescall and the Mount Sion Choir, a showband special and Ronan Collins.

For anyone not interested in the music, there will be plenty of ways to get out in the wild through mountain hiking, woodland yoga and surfing throughout the weekend. The festival is finished on Sunday.

For more information, visit the website.

The Comeragh Wild Festival runs from July 11 to 14. Source: Patrick Browne

Name: Midsummer Fairy Festival.

When: Today and tomorrow.

What: Taking place at the scenic Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens in Tramore, there will be a huge variety of activities to keep kids occupied this weekend.

Running into next week, the festival will feature fairy jar workshops, storytelling, and face painting. It’s highly encouraged to wear your fairy wings as well.

Tickets cost €5 for adults, €2 for children under 12 and children under three go free.

For more a full timetable of events, visit the website.

Don your wings this weekend. Source: Shutterstock/TravnikovStudio

DUBLIN

Name: The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.

When: Today.

What: Once a year, fans of English singer Kate Bush don their red gowns and head to the moors (aka Fairview Park in Clontarf) to perform the dance routine from Bush’s hit song ‘Wuthering Heights’.

These events have been taking place around the world, with examples everywhere from Sweden to New Zealand.

There is a €5 registration fee to take part. Any funds left over after costs are covered will be donated to Women’s Aid.

Check out their Facebook page for more information.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Australia, 2018. Source: Shutterstock/Spill Photography

Name: Italian Fusion Festival.

When: Today.

Where: Running from 7pm until late at BelloBar in Portobello, this exciting arts festival aims to promote cultural exchanges between Italy and Ireland.

There will be exciting musical collaborations between musicians from both countries. This year’s event focuses on jazz and will also feature videos, poetry readings and a glass of prosecco.

Tickets are currently sold out, but check out their Facebook page for any details for those lucky enough to get tickets.

Portobello Harbour, Co. Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

CORK

Name: West Cork Literary Festival.

When: Today, tomorrow and throughout the week.

What: Book lovers unite this weekend in the picturesque town of Bantry in West Cork.

Workshops, readings and exciting discussions take place for people of all ages who want to dive into the world of literature.

Graham Norton, Louise O’Neill and Mary Robinson are just some of the people taking part over the weekend.

For more details, visit their website.

Bantry, Co Cork. Source: Shutterstock/PhilipsPhotos

DONEGAL

Name: SULT Music Festival.

When: Today.

What: Why not head to Gweedore for a community event with exciting musical guests?

Acts include The Hoosiers, The Riptide Movement, Chasing Abbey and Fallen Lights. Different acts and DJs will also be performing on the day.

Visit their Facebook page for more details. Tickets start at €16.

The Riptide Movement will be performing at SULT music festival in Gweedore. Source: Sam Boal