This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 13 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Event Guide: Heading out and about? Here's what's happening around the country this weekend

Head out to a festival this weekend.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 7:30 AM
46 minutes ago 2,058 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4722493
Comeragh's Wild Festival 2019.
Image: Patrick Browne
Comeragh's Wild Festival 2019.
Comeragh's Wild Festival 2019.
Image: Patrick Browne

THE WEEKEND IS finally here and there is certainly no shortage of things to do.

With festivals taking place all over the country surrounding books, fairies and jazz, you’re sure to find something that takes your fancy. 

WATERFORD

Name: Comeragh’s Wild Festival. 

When: Continuing today and tomorrow. 

What: This exciting festival features everything from open air concerts to seaweed foraging. 

Music will be provided by Don Mescall and the Mount Sion Choir, a showband special and Ronan Collins. 

For anyone not interested in the music, there will be plenty of ways to get out in the wild through mountain hiking, woodland yoga and surfing throughout the weekend. The festival is finished on Sunday.

For more information, visit the website

Comeraghs Wild 2019 1 The Comeragh Wild Festival runs from July 11 to 14. Source: Patrick Browne

Name: Midsummer Fairy Festival.

When: Today and tomorrow. 

What: Taking place at the scenic Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens in Tramore, there will be a huge variety of activities to keep kids occupied this weekend. 

Running into next week, the festival will feature fairy jar workshops, storytelling, and face painting. It’s highly encouraged to wear your fairy wings as well.

Tickets cost €5 for adults, €2 for children under 12 and children under three go free. 

For more a full timetable of events, visit the website

shutterstock_254484427 Don your wings this weekend. Source: Shutterstock/TravnikovStudio

DUBLIN

Name: The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever. 

When: Today. 

What: Once a year, fans of English singer Kate Bush don their red gowns and head to the moors (aka Fairview Park in Clontarf) to perform the dance routine from Bush’s hit song ‘Wuthering Heights’.

These events have been taking place around the world, with examples everywhere from Sweden to New Zealand.

There is a €5 registration fee to take part. Any funds left over after costs are covered will be donated to Women’s Aid. 

Check out their Facebook page for more information. 

shutterstock_1136937341 The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Australia, 2018. Source: Shutterstock/Spill Photography

Name: Italian Fusion Festival. 

When: Today.

Where: Running from 7pm until late at BelloBar in Portobello, this exciting arts festival aims to promote cultural exchanges between Italy and Ireland.

There will be exciting musical collaborations between musicians from both countries. This year’s event focuses on jazz and will also feature videos, poetry readings and a glass of prosecco. 

Tickets are currently sold out, but check out their Facebook page for any details for those lucky enough to get tickets. 

90437423_90437423 Portobello Harbour, Co. Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

CORK

Name: West Cork Literary Festival. 

When: Today, tomorrow and throughout the week. 

What: Book lovers unite this weekend in the picturesque town of Bantry in West Cork. 

Workshops, readings and exciting discussions take place for people of all ages who want to dive into the world of literature. 

Graham Norton, Louise O’Neill and Mary Robinson are just some of the people taking part over the weekend. 

For more details, visit their website

shutterstock_1181057590 Bantry, Co Cork. Source: Shutterstock/PhilipsPhotos

DONEGAL 

Name: SULT Music Festival. 

When: Today. 

What: Why not head to Gweedore for a community event with exciting musical guests?

Acts include The Hoosiers, The Riptide Movement, Chasing Abbey and Fallen Lights. Different acts and DJs will also be performing on the day. 

Visit their Facebook page for more details. Tickets start at €16. 

90392395_90392395 The Riptide Movement will be performing at SULT music festival in Gweedore. Source: Sam Boal

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie