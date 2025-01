SEAMUS COLEMAN WILL take charge of Everton alongside club legend Leighton Baines in their FA Cup tie this evening, after Sean Dyche was sacked as the club’s manager today.

The Toffees have won just one of their last 11 Premier League matches under Dyche.

Everton confirmed that under-18s head coach Baines and club captain Coleman would take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis, starting with tonight’s FA Cup tie against Peterborough at Goodison Park.

The club’s new owners, the Friedkin Group, will now begin the hunt for Dyche’s successor, with former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho having already been linked with the position.

Sean Dyche. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

