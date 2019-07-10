This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harris accused of letting abortion protest exclusion zones 'fall off the agenda'

The group that staged a protest outside the National Maternity Hospital with three small white coffins plans to return this Saturday.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 11:51 AM
6 minutes ago 249 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4718492
Image: Our Lady of Lourdes Protectors via Facebook
Image: Our Lady of Lourdes Protectors via Facebook

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Simon Harris has been accused of letting legislation to introduce protest exclusion zones around maternity hospitals fall off the government’s agenda.

Pro-life protesters staged a demonstration with three white child-size coffins outside the National Maternity Hospital last weekend. This group is planning to return this Saturday.

Exclusion zones were not included in the legislation for abortion which was passed last December as the Department of Health said a number of legal issues were identified with proposals during the drafting process.

However, the minister said in February this year that the government aimed to have draft legislation prepared by summer.

He described the recent protest as “grossly insensitive” and said it can not be “tolerated or accepted”. 

The minister said proposals on safe access for women to maternity hospitals have “taken far longer than I expected” but that he hopes to have them “shortly”. He said he wanted to assure women and healthcare staff that there is existing legislation in place to protect them. 

Labour Senator Ivana Bacik has accused the minister of allowing the issue to “fall off the agenda”.

She said women accessing healthcare have now been left to deal with the fallout.

“Nobody should be shamed or judged while entering a GP’s surgery. Nobody should have to see the images and props used by these groups as they leave a maternity hospital,” she said.

“Exclusion zones restricting protests which obstruct access to abortion services are in effect already in other countries, including parts of Canada, Australia, and the US.

“The law providing for access to abortion services is not enough, we must ensure that women have safe access too.”

Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone today said she will be seeking exclusion zones “as an absolute priority” in the new Dáil term.

She said the actions of the group outside the National Maternity Hospital “remind us once again of the urgent need” for this legislation, which “should have been passed by now”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie