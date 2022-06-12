Explainer: If you want to go work in another country in the EU, what exactly do you need to know?

APPROXIMATELY 17 MILLION EU citizens are living and working in another EU state. As of 2017, 8.8% of Irish people were living and working in another EU country.

Now that life and flights are back in full swing, many have had the opportunity to question life in general. Some might want to make a big move – and one of the basic foundations of EU membership is the right to live and work in any EU country.

As an EU citizen, you are entitled to look for a job in another EU country, work there without the need for a work permit, and you are entitled to equal treatment to citizens of that EU member state including equality in employment opportunities and working conditions.

Job opportunities

Whether you have a specific qualification or not, it has never been easier to live and work in another EU state, and although some preparation and research are required, all you truly need is your passport.

It’s worth noting that you do not need to have a job organised before making the move.

If you are qualified in a specific profession in Ireland, you will be qualified in another EU country. However, if your profession is regulated in the country you wish to move to, this will need to be formally recognised in that country in order to secure employment in that field.

Deputy CEO of European Movement Ireland, Stephen O’Shea, says that there are many opportunities abroad at all levels that can be taken advantage of by Irish citizens.

In relation to travel and economic opportunities, O’Shea describes the current freedoms associated with EU membership as second nature, adding: “I think EU membership has become so ingrained now that we almost don’t think about it.”

Generally, Irish people tend to do very well in private or multinational corporations within other EU states, according to O’Shea.

EURES is a portal established by the European Commission which helps EU citizens find work in any EU country. The portal matches job vacancies with CVs and also provides information and guidance for workers and those seeking employment, as well as providing vital information on working conditions in other EU states such as taxation, pensions, health insurance and social security.

The portal, which has a specific page for each EU state, provides information relevant to living and working in other EU countries. Income tax, wages, salaries, insurance and pension regimes vary among member states and EURES contains all of the necessary information required before moving.

Language

One turn-off from living and working in another EU country is the perceived need for another language.

“We have a bit of work to do, particularly on the work/study front. Often, we are hampered by language and that’s probably one of the biggest barriers that we have,” said O’Shea.

However, those hoping to work in the private sector will get by just fine with English. Unless you want to work within an EU institution or in a public setting, English will be more than enough.

“You can certainly go to Paris or Berlin and operate quite well in English,” he said.

While language inhibits us in one way, being a native English speaker is also a benefit, particularly now, according to O’Shea, making Irish citizens attractive candidates for most work forces abroad.

Since Brexit, Ireland has become the only English-speaking member state apart from Malta, which O’Shea says is an advantage for Irish workers hoping to move abroad.

Renting

Each city in Europe will have a property website equivalent. However, the norms in Ireland will not be the same in other EU states. “Rental and buying terms and conditions and contracts differ amongst member states, but often it is easier and the terms and conditions are often better than they are here,” said O’Shea.

Dublin is among the highest capital cities in terms of rental price average in the EU. 2020 rental market estimates from Eurostat showed that a one-bedroom apartment in Dublin came at €1,750. The same type of apartment was €1,250 in Paris, €1,050 in Berlin and €1,000 in Vienna.

Although renting is often cheaper than in Ireland, rental contracts are often more long term in some EU states, “In some continental European countries, it’s difficult to get a one-year contract because renting is more the norm there. Three, six and nine-year contracts are more common so you need to pay attention to the particulars of the contract or rental agreement,” said O’Shea.

Despite the taxation, pay and other variations, it’s much easier than you think to work in another country once you look into it, according to O’Shea.

“Overall, it’s less daunting than it seems when you actually start to do it and it is a really interesting experience that will stand to you at whatever level or stage you are at. It’s not the big deal that it would have been 20 years ago.”

