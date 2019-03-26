This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 26 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Explainer: Indicative votes ahead as MPs 'take back control' - but will it make a difference to Brexit?

Theresa May wanted a meaningful vote this week, but instead has a series of indicative votes instead.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 9:04 AM
30 minutes ago 1,707 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4561086
Image: House of Commons/PA Images
Image: House of Commons/PA Images

LAST NIGHT, MPs in the House of Commons voted to give themselves greater control of the Brexit process, as it enters its potential endgame.

A week may be a long time in politics, but a week in Brexit is something else entirely as the vote last night by MPs comes after weeks and months of political wrangling and upheaval.

So, what happened last night? Will it make a difference? Is a deal or a no-deal now more or less likely?

The Letwin amendment

What MPs were voting on last night was dubbed the Letwin Amendment, proposed by Conservative former minister Sir Oliver Letwin.

His amendment proposed that MPs take control of business in the House of Commons on Wednesday away from Prime Minister Theresa May’s government. This would allow MPs to vote on what type of Brexit it wants, through a series of indicative votes.

By 329 votes to 302, MPs voted in favour of the Letwin Amendment. Conservatives were whipped to vote in favour of the government, but the prime minister had 29 rebels within her party voting against the whip. 

MPs voted to set their own agenda for the House of Commons rather than follow May’s. This is a significant step that had not won enough backing in recent months.

But what are indicative votes?

Source: BBC Newsnight/YouTube

So, indicative votes are when MPs aren’t just given one option to vote on – they’re given many of them.

For Theresa May’s meaningful votes on her Brexit withdrawal agreement, MPs were given the option of either accepting or rejecting the prime minister’s deal.

In the case of indicative votes on Brexit, it’ll mean that MPs can vote on whether they want Theresa May’s deal, a no-deal Brexit, a second referendum, a customs’ union etc.

However, this of course also opens the possibility that there is no majority of MPs for any one option. And, furthermore, two opposed stances – such as no-deal and a second referendum – could theoretically have a majority voting in favour of them (although this is of course unlikely). 

The order in which these options are voted on will make a difference to how MPs sway. 

If a no-deal is first on the table and MPs rule it out, the rest of the options put to them will be some sort of deal – but is there a majority for any one of them?

Similarly, if everything else is ruled out and a no-deal is the last vote – what then?

Prime Minister May said herself that she was sceptical of an indicative votes strategy as it could lead to “contradictory outcomes or no outcome at all”.

Will this make a difference?

That’s where the narrative of MPs “taking back control” of the Brexit process runs into problems.

Indicative votes from MPs in the House of Commons are not binding on the UK government. 

If, for example, an indicative vote on a second referendum was passed by a majority of MPs, Theresa May is not obliged to hold one.

She is free to ignore an indicative vote if she chooses to do so.

However, with May under such severe pressure from inside her party, from the opposition and from Europe, it will take an extraordinary feat of political maneuvering to ignore the will of parliament after she specifically blamed MPs last week for not being able to decide anything.

With the Brexit impasse dominating for so long, if British MPs finally agreed on some way – any way – forward, the political pressure on Theresa May to follow this will be intense.

Even with that, then there’s Europe.

Following years of negotiations, the EU agreed a withdrawal agreement with the UK. The House of Commons has rejected it twice and the EU said it is not willing to reopen this agreement. 

If there is to be a radical change in how Britain says it will leave the EU – as long as it still wants to leave with some sort of deal – then a long delay to Brexit could be likely.

What about Theresa May’s deal?

May continues to cling to power amidst increasing pressure on her leadership, with the hope that she can still somehow get her withdrawal agreement through parliament.

She had originally hoped to hold a third meaningful vote on her deal this week, but told the House of Commons yesterday she currently doesn’t have enough support to pass through parliament.

Meanwhile, the DUP continues to remain a roadblock in May’s plans. 

Hardline Brexiteers had indicated that they would vote for May’s deal if the DUP were happy with it; but the DUP have thus far only called for changes to the backstop in the Withdrawal Agreement, which May flatly ruled out in parliament yesterday.

The extension offered by the European Union last week indicates that the UK parliament must offer a new way forward, or else it would leave the EU without a deal on 12 April.

If May’s deal passes, the UK would leave the EU on 22 May.

With MPs voting to take control of business in the House of Commons tomorrow, the prime minister has little chance of getting her deal through this week. 

But, the deal has come back from the dead before, and we may not have seen the last of it just yet. 

Does this make either a deal or a no-deal more likely?

Predicting what’ll happen next in Brexit is fraught with difficulty, given how fluidly the situation has changed so often in recent months. 

The next real indication we’ll get of what kind of Brexit will eventually happen will be following the results of the indicative votes tomorrow in Westminster.

MPs voting to set their own agenda does suggest the potential for a majority for a softer Brexit where the UK remains within a customs union, and that’ll be made clearer tomorrow.

But what actually happens there could make the situation no clearer – if there’s no majority for anything and with the potential for May to simply ignore the results.

One thing is clear – after the short extension granted to the UK, it only has two weeks to decide what its next steps are.

As is always the case with Brexit, time is running out. 

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Embarrassing, stupid and sexist': German cycling ad criticised for featuring model in underwear
    92,192  110
    2
    		Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin
    91,745  27
    3
    		Coveney says Ireland 'will try to find a way' to bring Lisa Smith home
    67,115  154
    Fora
    1
    		Jobs platform Rezoomo has raised €550,000 as it gears up for a UK launch
    591  0
    2
    		Poll: Is the EU right to ignore America's call for a Huawei ban?
    270  0
    3
    		Pearse Lyons Distillery won approval for a gin and whiskey school in Dublin's Liberties
    89  0
    The42
    1
    		Further suspicion arises around boxing decisions during Rio Olympics
    58,225  20
    2
    		O'Gara ‘ready to sign’ with Les Bleus for World Cup — French report
    35,873  31
    3
    		Cardiff to claim €23 million Emiliano Sala transfer 'null and void' - report
    33,198  58
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    28,639  6
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    6,167  0
    3
    		9 Mother's Day cards that will beat the ones your siblings get her
    4,520  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    Man (22) arrested over fatal shooting of fitness instructor John Gibson in Dublin
    Motorist arrested for driving 'erratically' and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
    DUBLIN
    Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin
    Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin
    Everything we know about Ireland's new LGBTQ+ music festival Love Sensation
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky league campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    FAI
    Goal-shy Ireland facing another anxious Aviva night against Georgia
    Goal-shy Ireland facing another anxious Aviva night against Georgia
    John Delaney controversy threatens to overshadow crucial qualifier and more Ireland-Georgia talking points
    'Anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them' - Niall Quinn rules out applying for FAI CEO job
    PSNI
    Teenager found dead near Belfast City Hospital named as Tara Wright
    Teenager found dead near Belfast City Hospital named as Tara Wright
    Murder investigation launched as man dies after sustaining serious head injury in attack
    Man shot in both legs in 'paramilitary style' attack in west Belfast

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie