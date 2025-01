THE NEW GOVERNMENT isn’t even officially up and running but we already have our first Dáil row of the season, a promising start right?

The row that erupted last week (almost immediately after the Regional Independents confirmed they were happy with their deal done with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael) is about Dáil speaking time.

Almost all of the Opposition TDs in the Dáil are on one side of the issue, while the Regional Independents Group, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are on the other.

In short: The Independent TDs who participated in government formation negotiations, but who have not been given junior ministerial positions, want to continue to sit as a technical group in the Dáil and be allowed some of the speaking time that is allocated to the Opposition.

Sinn Féin, Labour, the Social Democrats, Independent Ireland and People Before Profit all say this is absurd and argue that these Independents are not part of the Opposition and therefore should not be given some of the Opposition’s speaking time.

Fundamentally, it is a row over the interpretation of Dáil standing orders, these are basically the rules that govern how the Dáil operates. The Ceann Comhairle is responsible for enforcing the standing orders.

It has been kicked up to the Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy to interpret the standing orders and make a decision on whether what the Regional Independents are asking for is permissible or not.

Let’s break it down

What is a technical group?

Under the Dáil’s standing orders, a technical group is a collection of at least 5 TDs who have banded together in order to get access to more Dáil speaking time than Independent TDs or political parties with less than 5 TDs who otherwise have access to.

The standing orders stipulate that a technical group is a “body of members in Opposition”.

The standing orders also state that a technical group can not contain a member who is a minister or a junior minister, or include a party which contains a minister or junior minister.

Who is involved in this row?

Central to the issue is the Regional Independents Group – this is a collection of Independent TDs who banded together after the election to form a Dáil technical group.

Initially, Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy was in the group, but she ceased to be a member after they put her forward to be Ceann Comhairle as part of a government deal with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The only members of the group who did not participate in government formation talks are Aontú’s two TDs Peadar Tóibín and Paul Lawless and Independent TD Carol Nolan.

The members of the group involved in the talks were: Seán Canney, Noel Grealish, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, Marian Harkin, Michael Lowry, Barry Heneghan, Gillian Toole and Danny and Michael Healy-Rae.

As Lowry, Heneghan, Toole and Danny Healy-Rae will not be taking up junior ministerial positions in government they want to remain in the technical group with Aontú’s two TDs and Nolan.

This means there would be seven TDs in the proposed technical group, four of which who were directly involved in the government formation agreement and who have agreed to support the government “on the good days and the bad days”.

Why is Peader Tóibín getting so much flack?

Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats have both called out Toibín for what they see as him facilitating a “grubby backroom deal” between the Independents, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Neither party initially called on Carol Nolan to leave the group, despite her also not being involved in the government deal.

However, Social Democrats’ deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan has said this afternoon that she should.

Nolan did not respond to The Journal‘s request for comment on the matter yesterday, however it is understood her position is that she will not be leaving the group.

Sinn Féin argues that there are other technical groups that Tóibín could explore joining.

Yesterday, Tóibín refused to tell The Journal if he had reached out to other technical groups about joining.

His main argument is that the standing orders of the Dáil should be reformed to allow for each TD to be able to speak in the Dáil on an equal basis.

Without the support of Aontú and Carol Nolan, the Regional Independents who participated in the government formation deal would not have the numbers to qualify as a technical group.

It is understood the technical group Independent Ireland sits in may be open to accommodating Aontú and Nolan if approached.

When asked by The Journal if the three TDs could join their technical group, People Before Profit leader Richard Boyd Barrett responded:

“That thought hadn’t occurred to me. I mean, I wouldn’t be jumping out of my skin to have Aontú in our group.”

Legal interpretation

Resolution of the issue falls to the Ceann Comhairle, Verona Murphy, who last week sought legal advice from the Oireachtas Office of Parliamentary Legal Advisers on the matter.

The advice she received was that under the standing orders, it is permissible for Lowry, Heneghan, Toole and Danny Healy-Rae to sit in a technical group.

In a letter to TDs who are members of the Dáil’s business committee, Murphy said: “I am advised that there is long standing precedent to support this position.”

She noted the “many non-party members that openly supported previous governments and were part of technical groups without objection”.

“In 2016 the Fianna Fáil party entered into a Confidence and Supply agreement to support the Fine Gael government and was still considered the main opposition party.”

What next?

The Ceann Comhairle asked members of the business committee who do not agree with the advice she received to make a submission to her before 22 January.

Sinn Féin and the Labour Party both sought legal advice on the matter.

Yesterday, both parties said that the advice they have received contradicts the advice given to the Ceann Comhairle.

In a rare act of unity, Sinn Féin, the Labour Party and the other TDs who make up the five opposition technical groups in the Dáil are to make a joint submission to the Ceann Comhairle at tomorrow’s meeting based on the legal advice received.

This submission will oppose the members of the Regional Independents Group who participated in the government formation deal sitting in opposition.

The gist of the advice they received is that the Regional Independents who participated in government formation talks cannot be considered members of the Opposition for three reasons:

They were actively involved in the government formation deal They agreed on the programme for government And some of them are now junior ministers

It is understood Murphy will seek independent legal advice if that matter is not resolved with the business committee.

It is unclear when a decision on the matter may be made. The business committee was due to meet on Thursday of this week, but it is understood this has now been postponed as the Dáil is not sitting next week.