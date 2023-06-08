Explosion at funeral in Afghanistan kills 11 and leaves 30 wounded

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
ELEVEN PEOPLE HAVE died and 30 others have been injured in an explosion at the funeral of an Afghan provincial governor, who had been assassinated by a suicide bomber earlier this week.
“The Ministry of Interior of the IEA condemns this brutality of the disgraced enemies,” a statement said following the blast.
Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi had been the acting governor of Badakhshan, the provincial capital of Faizabad, in the north-east of Afghanistan. He was killed when a car loaded with explosives rammed his vehicle on Tuesday.
His driver was also killed and six other people were injured in the attack, which was claimed by Islamic State (IS).
That suicide bombing came just months after the region’s police chief was killed in a similar attack that was also claimed by IS.
Security has improved considerably in Afghanistan since the Taliban regained control of the country following the US decision to pull its occupying forces out along with its coalition partners.
However, IS remains a significant threat in the country as the group attempts to undermine Taliban control.
- with additional reporting from AFP
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site