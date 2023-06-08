Advertisement

Faizabad, Badakhshan province, Afghanistan
# Afghanistan
Explosion at funeral in Afghanistan kills 11 and leaves 30 wounded
IS remains a significant threat in the country as the group attempts to undermine Taliban control.
1 hour ago

ELEVEN PEOPLE HAVE died and 30 others have been injured in an explosion at the funeral of an Afghan provincial governor, who had been assassinated by a suicide bomber earlier this week. 

“The Ministry of Interior of the IEA condemns this brutality of the disgraced enemies,” a statement said following the blast.

Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi had been the acting governor of Badakhshan, the provincial capital of Faizabad, in the north-east of Afghanistan. He was killed when a car loaded with explosives rammed his vehicle on Tuesday. 

His driver was also killed and six other people were injured in the attack, which was claimed by Islamic State (IS). 

That suicide bombing came just months after the region’s police chief was killed in a similar attack that was also claimed by IS. 

Security has improved considerably in Afghanistan since the Taliban regained control of the country following the US decision to pull its occupying forces out along with its coalition partners. 

However, IS remains a significant threat in the country as the group attempts to undermine Taliban control. 

 

- with additional reporting from AFP 

David MacRedmond
