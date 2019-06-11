Extinction Rebellion stage 'bloody' (but green-friendly) protest outside the Dáil

EXTINCTION REBELLION CLIMATE activists staged a protest today outside the Dáil to highlight the climate emergency by pouring fake blood over themselves.

The protest took place as the Climate Emergency Measures Bill was bought before the Dáil by People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith, which the government opposed.

Extinction Rebellion say they are calling on the Irish government to act immediately to reverse biodiversity loss and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net by 2030.

We spoke to one of the protests’ participants who sought to make the protest green-friendly, and who explained the meaning behind its strong visuals.

Watch the video for our full report.