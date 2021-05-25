#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 25 May 2021
Advertisement

Climate activist spared trial over graffiti attack on Department of Foreign Affairs

Extinction Rebellion Ireland members staged a protest outside the courthouse in support of Orla Murphy.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 25 May 2021, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 5,662 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5447889
The clean up operation after graffiti was left on the front of the Department of Foreign Affairs.
Image: Sam Boal
The clean up operation after graffiti was left on the front of the Department of Foreign Affairs.
The clean up operation after graffiti was left on the front of the Department of Foreign Affairs.
Image: Sam Boal

AN EXTINCTION REBELLION activist has avoided trial over a graffiti attack at the Department of Foreign affairs.

Orla Murphy, 20, with an address at Ballinacarrig, Whitechurch, Co. Cork, was charged with criminal damage by spraying ‘It’s All For Show’ on the window of the Department of Agriculture, on Kildare Street, Dublin 2 on 4 December last.

She had pleaded not guilty and walked free from court today.

According to Extinction Rebellion the slogan was in a protest on the UN’s sustainable development goals.

Soon after the incident bail terms were set barring her from the Dublin 2 area, and all government buildings. However, the film student and climate activist broke the conditions in March and later spent 34 days in custody on remand before taking up bail again.

Extra bail terms were later added meaning she had to stay out of all of Dublin except for court appearances, and be contactable on a mobile phone at all times, and abide by Covid-19 regulations.

She had pleaded not guilty to the charge and appeared at Dublin District Court today to face a contested hearing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Extinction Rebellion 006 Extinction Rebellion activists Ceara Carney (dressed as Lady Justice) and Louis Heath (dressed as the State) protesting outside the CCJ today. Source: RollingNews.ie

However, Judge John Hughes noted the prosecution was not in a position to proceed. The defence objected to an adjournment.

Judge Hughes noted that the case had been before the court on a number of dates already and it had been set down for hearing.

He dismissed the charge.

Extinction Rebellion Ireland members staged a protest outside the courthouse in support of Murphy.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie