Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as bees glue themselves to Tory campaign bus

An Extinction Rebellion protester glued to the tour bus. Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

POLICE IN THE UK have been called to the scene after the Conservative Party’s tour bus was blocked by Extinction Rebellion protesters.

The protest took place this evening as the bus was leaving a JCB manufacturing plant in Staffordshire after Prime Minister Boris Johnson had delivered a speech there.

Standing on front of the bus, the protesters prevented it from moving and identified themselves as being from Extinction Rebellion.

The protesters, who are dressed like bees, also claim to have glued their hands to the bus.

BREAKING: Extinction rebellion protestors have managed to force Conservative campaign bus to a halt and have stuck their hands to front of it. pic.twitter.com/w2Gj5WXX0v — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) December 10, 2019 Source: Paul Brand /Twitter

“This is a climate and ecological emergency. The Tories have failed to attend the climate TV debate, they failed to attend many of the climate hustings,” one of the protesters stated in a footage filmed by ITV News correspondent Paul Brand.

Police are now attending the scene and have surrounded the protesters.

Johnson’s appearance at the factory had seen him drive a JCB through a styrofoam wall that had the word ‘Gridlock’ written across it

The bucket of the JCB had “Get Brexit done” written on the bucket and his speech afterwards also made similar comments and attacked Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.