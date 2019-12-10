This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as bees glue themselves to Tory campaign bus

The incident happened at a JCB factory where Boris Johnson had delivered a speech.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 5:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,197 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4926392

general-election-2019 An Extinction Rebellion protester glued to the tour bus. Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

POLICE IN THE UK have been called to the scene after the Conservative Party’s tour bus was blocked by Extinction Rebellion protesters. 

The protest took place this evening as the bus was leaving a JCB manufacturing plant in Staffordshire after Prime Minister Boris Johnson had delivered a speech there. 

Standing on front of the bus, the protesters prevented it from moving and identified themselves as being from Extinction Rebellion.

The protesters, who are dressed like bees, also claim to have glued their hands to the bus.

“This is a climate and ecological emergency. The Tories have failed to attend the climate TV debate, they failed to attend many of the climate hustings,” one of the protesters stated in a footage filmed by ITV News correspondent Paul Brand

Police are now attending the scene and  have surrounded the protesters. 

Johnson’s appearance at the factory had seen him drive a JCB through a styrofoam wall that had the word ‘Gridlock’ written across it

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

The bucket of the JCB had “Get Brexit done” written on the bucket and his speech afterwards also made similar comments and attacked Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. 

