Man (20s) stabbed in Eyre Square in Galway last night

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY city are investigating a stabbing that took place in the Eyre Square area last night.

At around 10.20pm, a man in his 20s received a number of stab wounds and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A man in his 40s was arrested nearby and was taken to Galway Garda Station.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A knife has been recovered and is subject to analysis. Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing at this time.