Man appears in court charged over 'racially abusive' Facebook clip

A MAN HAS appeared in court in Limerick today charged with making comments that were likely to stir up hatred.

Jason Hayes, (44), with an address at Upper Henry Street, Limerick city, was arrested yesterday in connection with a garda probe into a video posted on Facebook, which appeared to show two males making racially abusive comments about members of the public going about their business on Parnell Street, Limerick.

Hayes is accused of engaging in actions likely stir up hatred, contrary to Section 2 of the Prohibition of Incitement To Hatred Act, 1989.

The charge relates to an unknown date between 1 September 2017 and 1 September 2018, gardai told Limerick District Court.

Sergeant Adrian Whelan, Roxboro Road garda station, gave evidence of arresting Hayes and charging him under caution.

He said Hayes “made no reply” to the charge, which Sergeant Whelan said related to “a video clip on Facebook”.

Hayes was granted bail, by consent, on a number of strict conditions.

These include that, he stay away from Parnell Street, save for attending a specific premises on the street on one occasion every month; that he sign on three times a week at Henry Street garda station; that he stay sober in public; and that he continue to reside at his current home address.

Judge O’Leary remanded Hayes on bail to appear before Limerick District Court again in June for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.