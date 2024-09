A NEW REPORT documenting anti-immigrant activity in Ireland has said that footage of violent incidents is being filmed and re-shared by international far-right figures as propaganda.

The report, titled Clout, Kicks and Clicks, was published by counter-extremism think-tank the Institute of Strategic Dialogue (ISD) today.

The analysis was carried out over four months earlier this year and uncovered instances of violence or racial abuse occurring at a rate of more than once every two days.

It also warned that a recent increase in trends of violence and harassment show “no signs of abating” and that Gardaí and social media firms are failing to address the problem.

During its analysis, ISD found 61 instances in which asylum seekers, refugees, immigrants and people of colour were subjected to racist intimidation, verbal abuse or violence between 6 May and 16 August – and said that this is likely an under-reporting of figures.

According to the report, 83% of the 61 incidents analysed involved “overt racist abuse or intimidation being directed at the victim”, while 31% involved “acts of physical violence towards individuals or damage to their property”.

Meanwhile, 70% of the incidents logged as part of the study were filmed by the person who was engaging in abusive behaviour.

ISD said that social media companies are failing to take “effective action” against content that breaches their terms of service, such as policies against the incitement of violence against refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants.

“These deeply disturbing trends highlight the role that social media plays in enabling this activity to be both encouraged and popularised,” the report said.

Far-right propaganda

The report detailed how videos of racist attacks in Ireland that are shared online are quickly absorbed by international far-right figures and used for propaganda purposes.

One such video documented by ISD showed the prolonged beating of a man in Dublin city centre by multiple people in June, following false claims that he had attempted to kidnap children.

Gardaí later said they were investigating the assault but that they received no reports into the alleged kidnapping.

Videos of the attack were published online and re-shared by Tommy Robinson, a convicted criminal and one of the UK’s most prominent far-right activists, who has increasingly commented on immigration in Ireland.

In another similar incident, a young woman of colour who was born and raised in Waterford was punched in the face and told to “go back to [her] country” while on the Luas in Dublin.

On the same day as that attack, another video was shared online which showed two men in a car driving at migrants in a field while shouting “get out, youse bastards”.

Footage of the incident was also shared online, including by Mick O’Keeffe, a far-right activist who has previously supported the National Party.

The report noted that a common tactic among those involved in the abuse was to wait at the entrance to International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centres to target those entering or leaving.

It found that 19 of the incidents analysed over the four months were reported to have taken place in the vicinity of IPAS centres, where asylum seekers are housed.

A further 17 incidents took place at or near encampments where homeless asylum seekers were living, the ISD said in its report.

“Residents have been confronted, filmed without consent, asked provocative questions, accused of being criminals and racially abused,” the report said.

The ISD said the fact that so many videos showing abuse were filmed by the abusers pointed to a perception of impunity among far-right, racist agitators in Ireland.

“They often post their evidence online under their real name, apparently with little fear that they will face prosecution,” the report said.

ISD also said that Gardaí are failing to take action against perpetrators, even though many of those believed to be responsible post evidence of their crimes under their real names on social media.

The group warned that attacks are often driven by rumours, falsehoods and racist tropes spread online.

“These trends have continued and increased in frequency and severity, especially after the November 2023 Dublin riots.”