A 77 YEAR OLD retired farmer who lost all of his possessions following a house fire two months ago was found dead on a road in Bandon, Co Cork yesterday morning.

Gardai in the town are investigating the circumstances surrounding the passing of Gus Dempsey.

Gardai were alerted after the pensioner was found unresponsive in the Kildarra area of Bandon shortly after 6.30am yesterday. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The Coroner has been notified and the deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

A post-mortem examination will determine the course of the garda investigation. However, foul play is not suspected.

Mr Dempsey, who was a bachelor, lost his home in Horsehill, Ballinadee near Bandon on May 5th after a blaze broke out onsite.

He stayed with a neighbour following the tragedy and was also approved for emergency accommodation by Cork County Council.

Mr Dempsey was featured in a recent edition of the Southern Star newspaper where he said that he farmed all his life and wanted to stay living in the countryside.

Mr Dempsey said that he was fortunate not to have been at home when the fire occurred at his rural property.

“Thank God I was out when the fire took hold but it has left me without anything. All the top floor went. There was smoke and water damage and everything downstairs was destroyed. It is gone.

I was living there since early 1993 so it was a bit of a shock. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. I had little bits and pieces, mementos inside that were precious. They were lost which is an awful shame. I was very sad about it.”

Independent Ireland TD Michael Collins recently raised his plight in the Dail.

Whilst commenting on a housing motion he spoke of the absence of social housing in West Cork and said that Mr Dempsey was keen to remain living in a rural community.

Meanwhile, gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward. In particular, they are seeking information regarding a male observed cycling on roads in the vicinity of Kildarra in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Additionally, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling in the area at the time asked to make it available to investigating officers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.