Man dies after suspected assault in Rathangan, Co Kildare

The scene in Rathangan is being preserved by gardaí. (File)

A MAN HAS died after what gardaí are describing as a suspected fatal assault in Co Kildare yesterday.

The deceased, a man in his 30s, was found with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge in Rathangan shortly after 9pm last night.

The man was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead. A post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date and will be conducted by the State Pathologist.

Gardaí have said that, following enquiries, a man in his 20s was later arrested and is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out.