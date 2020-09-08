Witness appeal as man (70s) dies in collision between car and lorry on Dublin's M50

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a 70-year-old man died in a collision involving a car and a lorry on Dublin’s M50 this afternoon.

At approximately 2.50pm, gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on the hard shoulder of the M50 between junctions 12 and 13 southbound.

The driver of the car, a 70-year-old man, collided with the rear of the lorry and was fatally injured.

His body was removed from the scene and taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured in the incident.

The scene is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. One lane of the motorway is closed.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to any road users with camera footage (including dashcam footage) from along this route between 2.30pm and 3pm to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.