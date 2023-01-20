Man (60s) dies following three-car crash in Clare

A MAN HAS died following a car crash in the Kilrush area of Clare.

Shortly after 1pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving three vehicles on the N85 near Inagh.

One man, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Two other people injured in the crash were taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening, gardaí said.

The road at the scene is currently closed to facilitate examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

A garda spokesman said: “Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including dash cam) from the area at the time, to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”