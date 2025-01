OUTGOING US PRESIDENT Joe Biden has issued preemptive pardons to Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US medical expert during the covid-19 pandemic, and members of the government committee investigating the 6 January 2021 US Capitol riot.

It comes as incoming President Donald Trump vowed to take retribution against outspoken critics of his and as Biden prepares to leave office.

Biden said that the pardons were issued under “exceptional circumstances” as he felt compelled to protect the public servants.

He added: “Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families.”

Fauci, a medical expert who served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease for decades, including during the outbreak of Covid in Trump’s first presidency. He has been subject to intense criticism from the political right.

Speaking to The Journal last year, Fauci maintained that he “steadfastly avoided” making political statements and claimed he neutrally navigated his role during the covid-19 pandemic the same way he conducted himself since first taking the role under Reagan.



He was, however, sharply critical of Trump during the discussion, claiming that the former President denied the seriousness of the novel viral disease, resulting in lost time. He added that Trump “failed to be a leader” at the beginning of the pandemic.

Every committee member, witness, staff member and participant in the committee tasked with investigating Trump’s role and the day’s events of the 6 January riot have been pardoned.

Advertisement

Lastly, General Mark A Milley, a former joint chief-of-staff of the US military who was a vocal critic of Trump and condemned the incoming President following the Capitol Riot in 2021, has also been preemptively pardoned.

The pardons are an extreme flex of power by an outgoing President.

“Out nation relies on dedicated, selfless public servants every day,” Biden said before confirming the pardons.

“They are the lifeblood out our democracy. Yet alarmingly, public servants have been subjected to ongoing threats and intimidation for faithfully discharging their duties.”

Biden has spent his last days in the White House urging the public to remain vigilant during Trump’s second term – warning citizens in the final speech of a ‘dangerous oligarchy’ of power and wealth taking hold in the United States.

Pardons are commonly issued to those who are accused, and found guilty, of wrongdoing. Many recepitricants of clemency could question the necessity of the move – given they all reject any claims of wrongdoing and have not been charged with crimes.

Trump is due to be sworn in as the 47th President this afternoon and could sign dozens of executive orders upon his appointment, including to overturn Biden’s migration policies and to pardon those accused of crimes during the Capitol riots.

***

Have you seen fake stories about healthcare online recently? Our new FactCheck Knowledge Bank provides tools for spotting false news and finding good information.