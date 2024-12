IT’S THAT TIME of year when the tubs of Christmas chocolate are being passed around. For many of us, there will be one tin we love to crack open above the others.

Maybe you’re a Quality Street kind of person? Are you partial to a tub of Roses? Do you find yourself reaching for the controversial Bounty bar? (No judgement here).

Which tub you prefer is an age-old Christmas query, and it’s one that we’re bringing back to the surface today.

So today we want to know: What is your favourite box of Christmas chocolates?