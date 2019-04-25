This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Superquinn founder Feargal Quinn dies aged 82

The supermarket founder was also a Senator for 23 years.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 1:13 PM
1 hour ago 13,116 Views 32 Comments
FILE PHOTO Superquinn founder and former senator Feargal Quinn has died aged 82 END Feargal Quinn pictured in one of his stores. Source: RollingNews.ie

FORMER SENATOR AND businessman Feargal Quinn has died at the age of 82.

Quinn was best known as the founder of supermarket chain Superquinn, later becoming a TV personality in RTÉ’s Fergal Quinn’s retail therapy.

He was a member of the Seanad for 23 years being elected through the National University of Ireland.

Superquinn was founded in 1960 when Quinn was just 23 years old and it was owned by the Quinn family before being sold to a consortium in 2005.

Superquinn later went into receivership in 2011 and was later bought by the Musgrave group. In 2014 Ireland’s 24 Superquinn stores were rebranded as SuperValu.

The Superquinn brand was associated with high-quality Irish produce and its success saw Quinn become on of Ireland’s most famous entrepreneurs.

More to follow

