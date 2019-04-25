Superquinn founder Feargal Quinn dies aged 82

Feargal Quinn pictured in one of his stores. Source: RollingNews.ie

FORMER SENATOR AND businessman Feargal Quinn has died at the age of 82.

Quinn was best known as the founder of supermarket chain Superquinn, later becoming a TV personality in RTÉ’s Fergal Quinn’s retail therapy.

He was a member of the Seanad for 23 years being elected through the National University of Ireland.

Very sad to learn of the death of Feargal Quinn. His achievements in business and in the Seanad were significant and are well known, but what set him apart was his personal warmth and great integrity. We have lost a true gentleman with his passing. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 25, 2019 Source: Micheál Martin /Twitter

Superquinn was founded in 1960 when Quinn was just 23 years old and it was owned by the Quinn family before being sold to a consortium in 2005.

Superquinn later went into receivership in 2011 and was later bought by the Musgrave group. In 2014 Ireland’s 24 Superquinn stores were rebranded as SuperValu.

The Superquinn brand was associated with high-quality Irish produce and its success saw Quinn become on of Ireland’s most famous entrepreneurs.

